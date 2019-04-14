Katherine Anne Sutton

October 1, 1919 ~ April 9, 2019

Resident of Felton

Katherine ("Kitty") Anne Sutton was called home to the loving arms of her Lord on April 9, 2019.

Our mother, Kazimiera Anna Komarzanska was born on October 1, 1919 in Lvov, Poland. When eastern Poland was occupied by Russia in 1939, she and her first husband, Arnold Ball, were taken to Siberia as prisoners. In 1943 an Allied tripartite agreement was made which gave Kazimiera her freedom. She was separated from her husband (who later died in captivity) and sent to Tehran, Iran in 1943, where she eventually met and married our father, Franz ("Frank") Richard Sittenfeld. In 1949 they immigrated to the United States, legally changed their names to Frank and Katherine Sutton and began a new life together in Oakland, California. After our father retired in 1974, they bought a house and moved to Felton (Mount Hermon), CA. Frank and Katherine were married for 28 years before Frank's death. Katherine loved to work and did so in a variety of positions. However, she was proudest of her employment as a Meals on Wheels driver in which she faithfully brought meals to homebound residents of Santa Cruz for 27 years, finally retiring from that work at age 94! Her dedicated service to those in need resulted in Katherine receiving numerous awards and recognitions. Katherine was cherished by her Bonny Doon Presbyterian church family, as well as the Scotts Valley Senior Center bridge and bingo groups and her Thursday afternoon Bridge foursome. She is cherished by those that knew her and survived by her 2 children, Peter Sutton, a retired Air Force general officer, and his wife, Diane (Fairfax Station, VA); and Barbara Burke, adult education teacher, and her husband John, (Santa Cruz, CA). Her 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren will remember her as their "Baba." Our mother lived and led by word and example with love, generosity of spirit, graciousness, strength, courage and compassion. We know that she is now at home with Jesus, her savior and Lord, for eternity.If you would like to send your condolences to Katherine's family, please visit www.scmemorial.com





