Katherine "Kathy" Francis McCormack
July 21, 1938 - October 24, 2019
Resident of Aptos
McCormack, Katherine Francis, "Kathy" (Nieto) of Aptos, CA passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Fresno, CA in 1938. Her family moved to Carmel, CA in 1948 where her parents August and Louisa Nieto owned, developed and managed "The Prado" (currently known as Su Vecino Courtyard) and Su Vecino Mexican Restaurant where she worked as a young girl. She graduated from Carmel High School in 1956 and attended Monterey Peninsula college. She was married February 6, 1960 at the Carmel Mission and is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, William John McCormack.
She was a long time member of Pajaro Valley Ladies Golf Club. Her interests were many, including reading, sewing, gardening, watercolor painting and art appreciation. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and true friend to many. She is also survived by her daughters Elizabeth Tanaka and Jennifer Cerruti and grandchildren Colleen, Melanie Tanaka, Rachel, Samuel Cerruti. She was preceded in death by her mother Louisa Nieto, father August Nieto and sister Margaret Philbin. Private family services will be held. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the or . Condolences can be sent to the family at www.scmemorial.com.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 10, 2019