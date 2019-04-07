Katherine Larae Dehn

June 3, 1952- Mar 20, 2019

Aromas

Katherine Larae Dehn passed away at her home in Aromas, California on March 20th, 2019 at the age of 66 after a yearlong battle with cancer. She passed peacefully with family and close friends by her side.

Katherine was born in Vallejo, California on June 3, 1952, to parents Samuel & Mabel Lilley (Moody). Katherine spent her childhood in Evergreen Colorado before moving back to California in the late 1960s. Katherine graduated from Westmont High School in 1970 and received her nursing degree from Evergreen college in 1982.

She was a long time resident of Aromas, where she developed a love for gardening and meditation. Her garden was a local favorite on the Aromas Garden Tour. Throughout her life, Katherine loved helping others. Katherine enjoyed a long and successful career as a registered nurse for Kaiser Permanente, working both in pediatrics and postpartum before retiring after 35 years in 2018. Traveling was a huge passion for Katherine and she had the opportunity to visit many places with her family. More than anything, Katherine was an extremely loving mother, wife, sister, grandmother, and friend. Spending time with her family is what Katherine loved most. Traveling to Oklahoma to see her son and grandchildren was a regular routine for Katherine and she was very active in the lives of her local grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, David Dehn, of San Jose, her brother Samuel Lilley, her sister, Joy (Tammey) Johnson, her children, Michael (Janna) McCallum, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, and Amber (Chris) Dehn-Koenig, of Watsonville, She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren, Josh (Peggy), Kyle, and Megan McCallum and Lily and Wyatt Koenig and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Katherine's life will be held at 11 am, on Sunday, April 14th at the Aromas Grange. 400 Rose Ave, Aromas.





