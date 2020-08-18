Kathi Bailey

Kathi BaileyOct. 9, 1951 - Aug 13, 2020Covington GAKathi Bailey, age 68, of Covington passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was born on October 9, 1951, in Santa Clara to Jack Stoll and Margurite Fidiam who have preceded her in death. Ms. Bailey grew up in Santa Clara and Santa Cruz, California. She graduated high school in Santa Clara, California and was a graduate of Cabrillo College in Soquel, California. Kathi was an avid reader, she enjoyed games, traveling, and the Ice Capades. She was a nurse and Kathi proudly served in the United States Army and retired from nursing at Dominican Hospital in 2013. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Robin Marie Brace.Ms. Bailey is survived by her sisters Denise Hemmingson and her husband Bob of Burkburnett, Texas and Debby Crum and her husband Keith of Mansfield, Georgia along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.Graveside services will be held at 10 o'clock Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Lawnwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home from 9:00 am until 10:00 am prior to the service of Wednesday. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, Covington, GA.