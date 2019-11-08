|
|
Kathleen Hugi
Jan. 11, 1957 ~ Oct. 31, 2019
Resident of Soquel
Kathleen Cavada Hugi, 63, left this earth on October, 31, 2019, after a year long fight with Amyloidosis. Kathy was born in Lockport, Illinois, to Robert and Josephine (Savala) Cavada on January 11, 1956.
Kathy is survived by her beloved 16-year old son, Samuel Richard Hugi, of Soquel, CA; her much loved daughter Melissa (Ron) Tondini of Braidwood, IL and her six grandchildren Zachary, Troy and Sean Hansford, and Sean's baby girl, Kathy's great granddaughter, Braylynn Hansford, and Jeremy, Alexandra, and Amy Tondini. Kathy was one of six siblings, all others surviving: Rose Ann (John) Ties; Robert (Guadalupe) Cavada and their four sons, Daniel (Maria) Mireles, David Cavada, Jonathon (Jessica) Cavada, and Christopher (Quyen) Cavada; Cindy (Kurt) Shroba and their four children, Kelsey (Franciane) Shroba, Samantha (Prior) Shroba and their daughter, Isabella, Theresa Shroba, and Justin Shroba; William (Karen) Cavada, and their four children, Tom, Felicia, Mike and Joe; and Richard (Karen) Cavada, and their three children, Ian Winnie, Kyle, and Kaitlyn Cavada.
During her 28 year marriage to Richard Hugi, they moved to California in 1996, and began a new chapter of their life where they took up residence in Soquel with their favorite cats Woodsie and Frisco and eventually raise their son, Samuel.
Kathy was a lover of family, friends, food and Jesus. She had grown to love the people, California climate, and the relationships she has built. Kathy has been a mortgage broker for most of her career. She was a dedicated and intentional mother who also enjoyed many outdoor activities including biking, hiking, and beach fires, as well as building relationships within her community, attending church and Bible studies at Twin Lakes Church, and volunteering for city and county events. Plus, Kathy was an avid Chicago Bears fan, loved going to the movies, and spending time with her friends and family socializing and preparing meals with them. Kathy was loved by many, many friends and co-workers who adored her positive and giving nature, her vivacious personality, her willingness to pitch in whenever help is needed, and her home-made bone broth!
There will be two occasions to celebrate the life of Kathy; one in California and one in Illinois. Friends and family, please join us at 2:30 pm on Saturday, November 9th in Capitola at Brookvale Terrace Clubhouse, 300 Plum Street, with a memorial on the beach directly thereafter. Her Illinois memorial is yet to be determined.
View the online memorial for Kathleen Hugi
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 8, 2019