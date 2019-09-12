|
Kathryn (Kathy) Virginia Lazier
Aug. 18, 1939 – Sept. 9, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Kathryn "Kathy" Lazier, 80 of Santa Cruz, died Monday September 9, 2019. She was born in Thomas, Oklahoma to George Kuzmic and Mina Lea Seaver Kuzmic. She attended Thomas High School from first through eighth grade. Then moved to Oklahoma City and attended Mount St. Mary's where she graduated in 1957. She move to Santa Cruz in 1960 where she resided until her death. She married Kenneth Lazier in 1961 and they were married for 57 years. Her passion was sewing and she became a professional seamstress, winning numerous awards for her talents. She had an amazing ability to create something from nothing with a sewing machine. She also loved watching the birds in the yard and remembering her childhood as "Oklahoma Red" her windmill blew in the wind.
Kathryn is survived by her husband, Kenneth Eugene Lazier; daughter, Krista Diane Lazier; sisters, Anna Lea Knapper of Modesto, CA and Karen Elizabeth Linch of Moore, OK; brother-in-law, Roscoe Polster of Madill, OK; step son, Kenneth Eugene Lazier, Jr (Robin); step daughters, Theresa Tolnay (John), Joyce Hill (Courtney), Donna Fleckner (Kurt) and Tina Tarani; grandchildren, Sasha Lazier, Jonathan Tolnay, Michelle Trumbly, Joshua Tolnay, Sarah Hoff, Heather Hill, Christopher Fleckner, Keat Fleckner, Jordan Fleckner, Zachary Fleckner, Joseph Lazier, Cody Lazier and Brandon Lazier; great grandchildren, Annabel Fleckner, Ada Fleckner and Liam Fleckner. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews that were very special to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mina Kuzmic, six brothers, Charles Robert Kuzmic (Nettie), George Edward Kuzmic (Wanda), William Doyle (Bill) Kuzmic, John Albert Kuzmic (Estella), Ronald Eugene Kuzmic and Donald Eugene Kuzmic; two sisters, Mary Margaret Lyon (Dick) and Rose Marcella Polster; three nephews, Myke Kuzmic, Randal Polster and Russell Polster.
She was a devoted Catholic all of her life. We were all blessed to have such a humble, kind and loving mother, wife, sister, stepmother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend in our lives. She will be truly missed.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Catholic Church 126 High St, Santa Cruz, CA on Monday September 16, 2019 at 10:00 am. A vigil prayer service will be held at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel 1050 Cayuga St, Santa Cruz, CA on Sunday September 15, 2019 at 6:00 pm. Visitation will be held Sunday from 3:00 pm to service time and Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel. Interment will take place at Oakwood Memorial Park.
For those who wish to express their sympathies or to share a remembrance with Kathy's family, please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019