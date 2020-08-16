1/1
Kathy Osmonson
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathy Osmonson
79
Santa Cruz, CA
Kathy Lonergan Osmonson passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was born in Oakland, California and lived in Santa Cruz for most of her adult life. Kathy was a dedicated volunteer, feeding the homeless at the Saint Francis Soup Kitchen, serving as a docent for Natural Bridges and Rancho Del Oso State Parks, and cooking for artists at The Kuumbwa Jazz Center. She was also a lay minister and active in the Women's Guild at the Resurrection Catholic Community in Aptos, where she was a faithful parishioner for over 40 years. Her most treasured times were those spent with family and friends. She is survived by her two daughters: Romi (and Rick) Wheeler of North Carolina and Kirsten (and Greg Wimp) Maure of Scotts Valley, four grandchildren: Robbie and Ricky Wheeler, Charlotte and Charlie Wimp and her sister Judy Navarro of Hawaii. Her funeral mass will be celebrated outdoors at 3:00 pm on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Resurrection Catholic Community Church in Aptos.


View the online memorial for Kathy Osmonson

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
03:00 PM
Resurrection Catholic Community Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by santacruzsentinel.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved