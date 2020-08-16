Kathy Osmonson79Santa Cruz, CAKathy Lonergan Osmonson passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was born in Oakland, California and lived in Santa Cruz for most of her adult life. Kathy was a dedicated volunteer, feeding the homeless at the Saint Francis Soup Kitchen, serving as a docent for Natural Bridges and Rancho Del Oso State Parks, and cooking for artists at The Kuumbwa Jazz Center. She was also a lay minister and active in the Women's Guild at the Resurrection Catholic Community in Aptos, where she was a faithful parishioner for over 40 years. Her most treasured times were those spent with family and friends. She is survived by her two daughters: Romi (and Rick) Wheeler of North Carolina and Kirsten (and Greg Wimp) Maure of Scotts Valley, four grandchildren: Robbie and Ricky Wheeler, Charlotte and Charlie Wimp and her sister Judy Navarro of Hawaii. Her funeral mass will be celebrated outdoors at 3:00 pm on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Resurrection Catholic Community Church in Aptos.