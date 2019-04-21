Keith Benson Cornick

May 10, 1932 - April 5, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Keith Cornick, age 86, passed away peacefully at his home on April 5, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Sacramento, California on May 10, 1932.

After coming home to Santa Cruz from the Army in 1954, Keith fell in love with motorcycles, winning more than 50 Enduros as a member of the Santa Cruz Stump Jumpers. His love of bikes and classic cars remained strong throughout his entire life. Professionally, Keith was a Private Investigator in San Jose running his own successful company until he officially retired in 1994.

Keith also traveled the world with his family and friends. He enjoyed fly fishing for steelhead in British Columbia, beach volleyball, sailing, swing dancing and meeting new people wherever he went. He was truly a legend.

Keith is survived by his son Gary, step-daughters Karen, Kathleen and Kristine and his grandchildren Alisha, Shannon, Jocelyn, Charlie and Jackson, as well as other extended family members.

A Memorial Service for Keith will be held on Saturday, May 11th at 11:00 A.M. at Oakwood Memorial Chapel, 3301 Paul Sweet Road in Santa Cruz. A Reception will follow the service. If you would like to offer condolences to Keith's family, share your memories (or photos) or light a candle in his honor, please visit www.scmemorial.com.





View the online memorial for Keith Benson Cornick Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary