Home

POWERED BY

Keith Bridges


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Bridges Obituary
Keith Bridges
1952 - 2019
Santa Cruz
Keith Bridges passed away at his Waikoloa, HI home on Nov. 30, 2019 after a valiant battle with lung cancer. Keith was born in Seaside, CA on Mar. 11, 1952 to Rondel & Martha Bridges. He is survived by his wife Gayle, son Sean, daughter Lindsay (fiancé Mike); his stepmother Barbara, sisters Arlene (David) Gnade & Kathy (Glen) De Witt as well as his former wife Jolie; granddaughter Zoey, stepdaughter Azura (Jason) Sanchez & grandchildren Jasmine, Rico & Maddy; his niece Sarah & nephews Shawd (Kym, daughter Emma) & Adam (Elizabeth).
Keith was a talented surfer, a surfboard shaper and owner of Keith Bridges Concrete. He was a well respected master at this craft. He was a member of West Wind Surf Club & was involved with many community events.
A paddle out at Hooper Beach (right side of Capitola Pier) will be held March 28th at 9am. A celebration of life and reception to follow at Te Hau Nui Hula Studio – 924 Soquel Ave.
"Don't cry because it's over, smile because it was"- Dr. Seuss


View the online memorial for Keith Bridges
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -