Keith Bridges
1952 - 2019
Santa Cruz
Keith Bridges passed away at his Waikoloa, HI home on Nov. 30, 2019 after a valiant battle with lung cancer. Keith was born in Seaside, CA on Mar. 11, 1952 to Rondel & Martha Bridges. He is survived by his wife Gayle, son Sean, daughter Lindsay (fiancé Mike); his stepmother Barbara, sisters Arlene (David) Gnade & Kathy (Glen) De Witt as well as his former wife Jolie; granddaughter Zoey, stepdaughter Azura (Jason) Sanchez & grandchildren Jasmine, Rico & Maddy; his niece Sarah & nephews Shawd (Kym, daughter Emma) & Adam (Elizabeth).
Keith was a talented surfer, a surfboard shaper and owner of Keith Bridges Concrete. He was a well respected master at this craft. He was a member of West Wind Surf Club & was involved with many community events.
A paddle out at Hooper Beach (right side of Capitola Pier) will be held March 28th at 9am. A celebration of life and reception to follow at Te Hau Nui Hula Studio – 924 Soquel Ave.
"Don't cry because it's over, smile because it was"- Dr. Seuss
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 7, 2020