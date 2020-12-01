1/1
1962 - 2020
Kelly Bruett
April 7, 1962 - November 28, 2020
Lake Oswego, Oregon
On November 28th, Kelly Bruett (4/7/1962) lost her year-long battle with brain cancer.
She left us too soon...
She was born in Mountain View, CA, raised in Santa Cruz, before moving to Moraga as a teen. Kelly graduated Cum Laude from Saint Mary's College, where she met her husband Brooks on the rowing team. They were married for 34 years.
After college, Kelly had a successful career with State Farm Insurance as a claims adjuster and was promoted to various management roles. Professionally she was well-liked and respected by those around her.
Kelly left State Farm to stay at home to have and raise their son Max. That was the beginning of her lifelong dream to be a mother. They moved around the west coast in support of Brooks' career. First to Monterey Peninsula in the mid-'90s, where they lived for a decade near her parents and extended family. Then to the Pacific Northwest, finally settling down in Lake Oswego, OR.
Kelly was known for her strong personality and self-reliant attitude. She created and nurtured close relationships with those in her inner circle. She was amazingly empathetic toward others, particularly those less fortunate than her. One of her favorite things was going to the gym and discussing Democratic politics with her friends after their workout. She loved to laugh and tease anyone that took themselves too seriously.
Kelly was surrounded by her family when she passed.
She is survived by her husband Brooks, their son Max, her parents Ron and Margie Stewart, her brother Ron, his wife Jennifer, their children Zach, Elizabeth and Katie, her life long friend, Sally Kamian who was as close as any sister and a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.
With the current COVID realities, the family is not planning any memorial services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Care Partners Hospice or American Cancer Society.
Cards can be sent to: The Bruett Family, 17375 Ridgeview Ct, Lake Oswego, Oregon, 97034 or her parents, Ron and Margie Stewart, 491 El Dorado St., Monterey, CA 93940.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 1, 2020.
