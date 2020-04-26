|
Kelly Gladder
Sept. 13, 1953-April 14, 2020
Santa Cruz
On Tuesday, April 14, Kelly Andre Keaweamahi (Saucerman) Gladder passed away after a courageous 5 1/2 year battle with cancer. She was 66.
Kelly was born on September 13, 1953, to Robert & Phoebe Saucerman in Holyoke, Massachusetts. Robert was serving our country in the Air Force, and was stationed at various bases around the country, including Delaware, Alaska, Massachusetts, as well as the Philippines. The family settled down finally in Makaha on the Island of Oahu when Kelly was 12, where she attended middle & high school.
Upon graduation, Kelly came over to the mainland and attended college in Oregon and Colorado before eventually settling in the Bay Area. On March 25, 1986, she married Ed Gladder at the Redwood City Courthouse, followed by a marriage celebration with friends & family on March 29th in Half Moon Bay.
Kelly had an incredible entrepreneurial spirit and was truly a "Queen of Hospitality". After serving in various positions in food service industry, she had a variety of successful small businesses, including a wedding cake operation called "Cakes in Bloom", a wedding consulting firm "Tie the Knot" as well as Gashouse Pizza, which was awarded Business of the Year by the Scotts Valley Chamber of Commerce in 2005. But she was probably best known as the owner of Mint Cafe & Winebar, which she started up in 2007, with her husband. A tireless 24/7 worker bee at the restaurant, Kelly also devoted a lot of time & effort to the Scotts Valley community, and was honored as Woman of the Year in 2010 by the Chamber of Commerce. Beyond her business success, Kelly was known as a friend to everyone. And if Kelly was your friend...you had a friend for life.
Kelly was preceded in death by her mother, Phoebe, and her sister, Shane. She is survived by husband of 34 years, Ed, her father, Robert, her sister, Erin, as well as several nieces, nephews, & cousins.
As we all await the outcome of the Covid19 situation, we will be having a Celebration of Life gathering in the Santa Cruz area sometime this summer, as well as scattering of ashes at Makaha Beach in Hawaii. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the SPCA.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2020