Kennedy Vee Chapman
December 17, 1943 - March 11, 2020
Longtime Resident of Aptos, California
Ms. Kennedy Vee Chapman passed away March 11, 2020 at the age of 76. She lived in California and moved to Oahu Hawaii, twice, as a young girl, then as a teenager as her father was in the US Army. She attended Leilehua High School, where she was crowned "Miss Caucasian" her senior year, and later attended Church College (now known as Brigham Young University-West). There she met and married her former husband and father of her two daughters. A mother at 20 and married to a college student, Kennedy moved with then-husband to Moline, Illinois where she taught dance, then returned to Oahu.
In 1976 she moved with her daughters to her parents in Aptos and worked in banking for many years. She was an active parishioner of Resurrection Church in Aptos for decades. Her hobbies included dancing as a young adult, her cats, and gardening. Her favorite place in the County was the Cement Ship "Palo Alto" at Seacliff State Beach.
Ms. Chapman is survived by her older sister, Denise Chaves of Oregon, her daughters, Desiree Eli of Honolulu, Tiffany (Eli) Lindsay and son-in-law Shawn Lindsay of Aptos, and her three beloved grandsons, Darren Eli-Gross, Nicholas Lindsay, and Nathan Lindsay. She is also survived by her nephew, Robert G. Chaves, Jr, and Darnel Collingwood, both of Oregon.
A Funeral Mass, Interment and reception will be held at a future date. The family will post information when available. The family suggests memorial donations be sent to the Santa Cruz SPCA or the at . If you would like to express you condolences to the family, share memories, or light a candle in her memory, please visit www.scmemorial.com
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2020