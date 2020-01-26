|
|
Kenneth Bont
Scotts Valley
Ken led a rich and fulfilling life of 92 years. An accomplished musician and euphonium player, he travelled worldwide with US Army bands for 23 years. Stateside, he performed with the Watsonville Band, Thirsty Nine German Band, Pacific Brass, and many others. Ken was also a generous donor of instruments to children in need.
Ken was a wonderful friend, father, grandfather, and a loving husband to Patricia Mintun-Bont for exactly 26 years. His kindness and generosity will be remembered by everyone who knew him.
Ken's family thanks Visiting Angels and Hospice of Santa Cruz County, and the support of their many friends.
Family burial and Celebration of Life arrangements in progress.
The family requests donations be made to Hospice of Santa Cruz County or the .
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 26, 2020