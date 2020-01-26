Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Mortuary
450 Camino El Estero
Monterey, CA 93940
(831) 204-1219
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Bont
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Bont

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Bont Obituary
Kenneth Bont
Scotts Valley
Ken led a rich and fulfilling life of 92 years. An accomplished musician and euphonium player, he travelled worldwide with US Army bands for 23 years. Stateside, he performed with the Watsonville Band, Thirsty Nine German Band, Pacific Brass, and many others. Ken was also a generous donor of instruments to children in need.
Ken was a wonderful friend, father, grandfather, and a loving husband to Patricia Mintun-Bont for exactly 26 years. His kindness and generosity will be remembered by everyone who knew him.
Ken's family thanks Visiting Angels and Hospice of Santa Cruz County, and the support of their many friends.
Family burial and Celebration of Life arrangements in progress.
The family requests donations be made to Hospice of Santa Cruz County or the .


View the online memorial for Kenneth Bont
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -