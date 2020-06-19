Kenneth Charles GallegosSept. 17, 1954 - Feb. 18, 2020Boulder Creek("Ken", "Kenny") was born in Salinas, California to Jose Arturo Gallegos ("Art") and Caroline Alameda Gallegos. He attended Catholic and public schools and graduating from Salinas High School in 1972.Ken worked at Gabilan Television and Electronics briefly after high school. In 1973 he became a stock boy at Pacific Stereo in Salinas. He was rapidly promoted to salesman, assistant manager and eventually to manager of several larger stores in the chain.Ken left Pacific Stereo and bought a small business known as REDA Records & Video in Boulder Creek California, an early "small shop" record, CD and video rental/sales store. He later changed the name of the store to Redwood Records. After Ken sold the business, he pursued a personal passion in the gardening and landscape business, but soon found his calling: winemaking while working for Ahlgren Vineyards, also in Boulder Creek.He earned a certificate in Viticulture and Enology from the University of California Extension UC Davis as a Master Gardener. He made wine for a variety of Silicon Valley executives and local businesspeople. Winning awards at the Santa Cruz County Fair for his winemaking with Spring Creek Winery. In 2008, he was a founding partner and Winemaker of Shale Canyon Winery. Ken retired from the wine business in 2018. He was in the process of renovating his first home when he succumbed.As a young man Kenny enjoyed the outdoors and fishing. He traveled to many places including Fiji, Mexico and Hawaii. Ken had several romantic relationships in his lifetime, but he never married. He was a music and hi-fidelity connoisseur, a master gardener, a marvelous chef, and superb winemaker. Ken was passionate about many things; classic literature, good company and intelligent conversation but, most of all, his family.Ken was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He lost his close friend and brother, Stephen in 2009, his Mother Carol died in 2012, his sister Nancy Died in 2015, Kens Father "Art" died in 2018. Ken was especially proud of his father, a WWII Marine Veteran who fought in the Pacific from 1943 to 1945 and survived the battle at Guadalcanal. The loss of his family members over the past few years exacted a very heavy toll on Ken. Our friend Kenny will be missed.A Celebration of Life for Ken will be announced once we can gather together as a community again.