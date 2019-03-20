Kenneth David Henton

Apr. 1, 1953 - Mar. 14, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Ken Henton passed away at his home in Santa Cruz on March 14, 2019 after a courageous battle with Cancer. He was 65. Ken was born on April 1, 1953 in Fresno, California, the son of Ed and Betty Henton. He spent is early childhood in Fresno and moved to Santa Cruz in 1964 and graduated from Santa Cruz High in 1971.

Ken worked for California Radiographics as President and Founder for over forty years. Starting out with just 3 people, Ken led the company through many successful years, growing to as many as thirty five employees on staff. Ken maintained his leadership on the company Board of Directors for the last three years.

Ken lived an active lifestyle, enjoying many outdoor sports including snow skiing, water skiing, surfing, fishing and rec league softball. He was a morning regular at Spa Fitness in Capitola and coached Little League Baseball for many years. He was a lifelong Giants fan and a member of the Native Sons for over 20 years. Ken loved to cook for friends and family and also enjoyed spending as much time as possible at his vacation homes in Costa Rica and Tahoe.

Ken is survived by his wife of forty one years, Janet Lake Henton; his sister, Jan Gregg and two sons, Timothy Henton, his children Taya, Enzo and Hunter and their mother, Samantha. His son Marlin Henton his wife Holly and their children Azure and Julian. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Catholic Church 126 High St, Santa Cruz, CA on March 25, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Santa Cruz, CA. There will be a paddle out held for Ken at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are preferred to Cancer Foundation UVSC, P.O. Box 81615, Haiku, HI 96708, www.uvsc.org.donate or Santa Cruz Little League, 6015 Bonny Doon Rd, Santa Cruz, CA 95060, www.santacruzlittleleague.org.

To express your condolences or share a memory with Ken's family please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com.





View the online memorial for Kenneth David Henton Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary