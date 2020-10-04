Kenneth KordikOctober 4, 1930 - September 23, 2020AptosKenneth was born in Comstock, Nebraska to Stanley and Emma (Petska) Kordik and moved to Pocahontas, Iowa in 1938. He attended Sacred Heart High School and was the first in his family to attend college, graduating from Iowa State University with a bachelors degree in Agricultural Engineering. Ken served his country with distinction as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He met his wife Pat while he was attending officer training at Fort Belvoir, Virginia and Pat was working at FBI headquarters in Washington, DC. The two were married in 1956 during Ken's next assignment at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.Ken went on to a successful business career and in 1978 cofounded Applied Motion Products, a California high tech firm that thrives to this day. He was known for being an example and mentor to his employees and is revered throughout the motion control industry, both domestically and abroad. He was the holder of numerous US patents and authored many technical papers. Ken retired in 2002 but remained active on Applied Motion's board of directors.Ken is survived by Pat, his wife of 64 years, his son Steven and daughter-in-law Mary Ellen of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and son Jeff and daughter-in-law Donna of Watsonville, California. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be delayed as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Ken would not have wanted anyone to suffer as a result of his passing.In lieu of flowers, please donate to Second Harvest Food Bank or Hospice of Santa Cruz.Special thanks to his caregivers Aruna Fazel, James Love and granddaughter Samantha Kordik.