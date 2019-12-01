|
|
Kenneth Kramer
Aug. 14, 1941 - Nov. 24, 2019
Santa Cruz
Kenneth Paul Kramer was born in Philadelphia on August 14th, 1941 to Roy Paul Kramer, and Rose Meredith (Tracey) Kramer.
Ken had a life-long love of learning and academia, and completed multiple degrees including: A PhD in Religious Studies at Temple University, 1968; A Master of Sacred Theology at Yale, 1963; Graduate studies at Andover Newton Theological School; and a B.A. in English Literature at Temple University, 1959.
In 1974, Ken and his young family picked up and drove across country to move West, not yet knowing where they would end up. After a tip about a small surf community, they explored and fell in love with Santa Cruz, where Ken lived the rest of his life. He was a single, adoring, father of two daughters, Leila and Yvonne. Ken was an incredible parent, role model, and friend, and touched the lives of everyone he met.
Ken found his academic home at San Jose State University for 25 years, and became a full professor in the Religious Studies Department. There, he taught World Religions, Death and Dying, and various other religion and literature courses to undergraduate and graduate students. Ken was beloved by students and colleagues alike, and was awarded the University's Outstanding Professor Award. Many of his students and colleagues stayed in touch throughout the rest of his life.
In 1968, Ken was introduced to Martin Buber's Life of Dialogue, which became the ground that supported the rest of his intellectual and spiritual life. He became a Buber scholar, writing many books interpreting his texts and spiritual practices.
In 2002, Ken retired early due to the affects of his multiple sclerosis. Ken lived with MS for 52 years, and never let it stop him from doing everything he loved in life. In retirement, his love of writing was strengthened even more, and you could always find him sipping coffee at his desk, listening to KZSC radio, pondering his next project. In total, Ken published 10 books, multiple articles, and finally started writing poetry.
Ken impacted everyone around him with his incredible kindness, strength, positivity, humor, spirituality, sparkle, fidelity-to-the-task, and ever-readiness to engage in genuine dialogue. He had the ability to connect with everyone, always stopping what he was doing, turning toward the other, and listening eagerly for the next great conversation.
Ken is survived by his two daughters, Leila Ann Kramer (Aaron Alden) and Yvonne Rose Kramer (Ritch Haselden), and his two grandchildren, Sienna Rose Kramer Alden, and Grayson Paul Kramer Alden, who will miss him the rest of their lives.
View the online memorial for Kenneth Kramer
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 1, 2019