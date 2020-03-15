|
Kenneth Leon Harn
March 29, 1937 – February 29, 2020
Long Time Resident of Santa Cruz
Kenneth Leon Harn passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's.
Ken was born in Los Angeles, California, and relocated to Soquel, California with his parents as a child. He attended Mountain Elementary School, where his mother, Alice Harn, taught multiple grades in the one-room schoolhouse, then he went on to Santa Cruz High School.
Ken met his loving wife, Kathy (Reid), while they were classmates at Santa Cruz High. After he spent two years in the Navy, Ken and Kathy were married in 1962. They had two sons, Steve and Scott.
Ken had a long career in law enforcement beginning as a police officer with the Santa Cruz Police Department in 1958, and ending as Chief of Police of Pleasant Hill (1975-1979). In between, he also worked at Newark PD and Gilroy PD. Both of Ken's sons followed in his footsteps and became law enforcement officers.
In 1979, Ken made a career change, taking over his father-in-law's magazine business, and he and his family returned to the Santa Cruz area. He was the successful editor and publisher of the California Mining Journal for next 20 years. He retired in 1999.
Ken adored his family, loved traveling, camping, boating and fishing, with a special affinity for catching salmon and fly fishing. He was a person whom his friends, co-workers and family wanted to emulate. He was well-known for his work ethic, honesty, integrity, caring attitude and witty sense of humor.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents Guy and Alice Harn, and his brother Gerry and sister-in-law Rae. Ken leaves behind his adoring wife of 57 years, Kathy Harn, his sister-in-law Marian Reid, his two sons Steve (wife Michele) and Scott (wife Sally), and seven grandchildren (Seven, Alyssa, Mallory, Riley, Breanna, Bianca and Alyssa Rose).
Ken, dad, grandpa, and friend, you will be dearly missed. May you rest in peace.
If you would like to send your condolences to Ken's family, please visit www.scmemorial.com
