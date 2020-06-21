Kenneth Leroy Waldvogel
Sept. 8, 1925 - June 15, 2020
Resident of Soquel
Long time Soquel resident Kenneth Leroy Waldvogel passed away peacefully the evening of June 15, 2020, at home with his wife Kay at his side.
Services will be held at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers contributions in Ken's memory can be made to The Karen Waldvogel Family Endowed Scholarship, Cabrillo College Foundation 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos, CA 95003 ~ 831-479-6338 https://foundation.cabrillo.edu/donate/ or a charity of your choice.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jun. 21, 2020.