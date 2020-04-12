|
Kenneth McElroy
Feb. 13, 1940 - Feb. 27, 2020
Aptos
On February 27, just 14 days after his 80th birthday, Ken McElroy peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family.
Ken was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon. He was the eldest of three children. He taught for 38 years and was an outstanding teacher. He especially enjoyed his 24 years working as a Kindergarten teacher. He was Papa Bear and was surrounded by his Care Bears. He also worked as a realtor and an antique dealer. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, and singing in the choir. He was kind, caring, supportive, and had a witty sense of humor.
Ken was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Murphy and his father, Russel McElroy. He is survived by his wife, Diane; son, Kenny; brothers, Bob McElroy (Peg) and Donald Murphy (Jen); sister-in-law, Sally DiGirolamo, cousins, and nieces and nephews. All of whom will miss him greatly.
Services pending due to COVID-19.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020