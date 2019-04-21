Home

Kenneth McKenzie


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth McKenzie
Feb 20, 1929 - April 18, 2019
Watsonville
Dr. Kenneth McKenzie passed away peacefully after a long illness. He was a surgeon at Watsonville Community Hospital for 30 years.
Lucille McKenzie, his wife of 70 years, predeceased him last July. They were together until the end of her life.
He is survived by his three children, Rebecca, David and Constance and by his brother, Robert.
No memorial service is planned.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019
