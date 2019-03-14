Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Seikel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Seikel


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Seikel Obituary
Kenneth Seikel
Nov. 14, 1934 - Mar. 9, 2019
La Selva Beach
Ken passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was surrounded by his family after a brief battle with Brain and Lung cancer. Ken built his family home in La Selva Beach, where he has resided for over 50 years. He is survived by his wife, Inge Seikel, his two children, Jerry Seikel and Heidi Paris, and his four grandchildren, Fiona Seikel, and Brandan, Amber, and Miya Paris.


View the online memorial for Kenneth Seikel
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.