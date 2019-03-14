|
|
Kenneth Seikel
Nov. 14, 1934 - Mar. 9, 2019
La Selva Beach
Ken passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was surrounded by his family after a brief battle with Brain and Lung cancer. Ken built his family home in La Selva Beach, where he has resided for over 50 years. He is survived by his wife, Inge Seikel, his two children, Jerry Seikel and Heidi Paris, and his four grandchildren, Fiona Seikel, and Brandan, Amber, and Miya Paris.
View the online memorial for Kenneth Seikel
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2019