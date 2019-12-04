|
Kent Van Reason
May 26, 1959 - Nov. 25, 2019
Boulder Creek
Kent Reason passed away on November 25, 2019, after a year-long battle with esophageal cancer and leukemia. As was typical for his personality, Kent faced these challenges with strength, perseverance, and humor that bolstered the spirits of all around him. Despite enduring many painful and difficult medical treatments, experiencing declining health, and facing the direst of outcomes, he was quick to crack a joke that would put a smile on the faces of doctors, nurses, and family members. More importantly, Kent never wavered in his thoughtfulness for others, nor his determination to continue fighting for the sake of his loved ones. And, as he did throughout his life, he did so without any complaint or feelings of self-pity. Kent led by example, showing us all how to face life's adversities with a winning attitude.
Kent was born in Oakland, CA, on May 26, 1959, to Clark and Gail Reason, the second of their seven children. The young family would soon move to the beautiful San Lorenzo Valley on a large country property. There, he would spend the rest of his idealistic childhood playing among the hills and trees, fishing for trout, raising animals, and delighting his siblings with his many practical jokes.
In 1980, Kent married his high school sweetheart, Betty Wasley, and eventually relocated to Grass Valley, CA. While their marriage did not stand the test of time (ultimately growing apart and divorcing), they would succeed in raising three children together in a home filled with love and laughter. Kent was a stalwart father who regularly worked long hours to provide for his family, allowing his wife to stay home with the children. Though he very often must have been tired, he was a staple figure at the children's many sporting events and school activities, and he never failed to engage and entertain them during his free time. Their many memories of camping trips, birthdays and holidays, bedtime stories, and competitive board games will never be forgotten.
In his later years, with his children grown and out on their own, Kent moved back to the area of his boyhood, purchasing a home in Boulder Creek. He spent this time creating many more precious memories with his extended family (as well as with his ever-present adult children).
In his final days, Kent was surrounded by love in the company of his large family. His three children were all at his bedside at the time of his passing, providing loving care and support. Despite the tremendous hurt, his entire family takes great comfort in the memories, wisdom, and joy that Kent has brought to their lives. His children and grandchildren will carry on with the same strength and perseverance that he exemplified so well.
Kent was predeceased by his father Clark and his beloved youngest sister Candi Slaughter. He is survived by his mother Gail, his children Bret, Clay, and Tera, his daughter-in-law Alissa, his cherished grandchildren Hailee and Cole, his siblings Keith, Lisa, Colleen, Chuck, and Donna, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Kent Van Reason was 60 years old.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 4, 2019