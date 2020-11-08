Kevin Francis Lawler
Dec.31, 1948 - Oct. 18, 2020
Santa Cruz
Kevin was an Ohio born guy who fell in love with Santa Cruz in his early 20's and never left. He died unexpectedly.
Kevin's passion was serving those with mental health issues, like himself. He volunteered and worked at Community Connection in Santa Cruz for over 30 years. K.C. Culver, a manager there, says that Kevin was known for "his ability to connect with people from all backgrounds." " He was "down to earth and authentic." Kevin was Community Connection's Santa for years, giving people awesome hugs and pouring out his love. Kevin was known for his compassion and was generous to a fault.
Kevin was a runner. He began running long distance in high school and proudly collected medals from hundreds of races all over the California, including 25 marathons. He ran a 4 minute 24 second mile!
Six siblings survive Kevin: Karen Ottenweller, Gwen Tough, Maureen Richards and Brian, Greg and David Lawler. Kevin delighted in his 17 nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his parents Robert and Rosemary and his brother Keith.
If you would like to honor Kevin, please make a donation to ccsantacruz.org
.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." Your final medal, Kev: First Place. View the online memorial for Kevin Francis Lawler