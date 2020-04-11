|
|
Kimberly Tonia Smith
September 12, 1964 - March 27, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Our beloved daughter Kimberly (Sky) lost her precious life on March 27th, 2020 in Santa Cruz. We are devastated by the loss of such a beautiful soul and bright light in our family, who tragically left way too soon. She is now our angel in heaven. She was a greatly loved and cherished mother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and a loving and loyal friend too so many. Sky was a loving mom to Levi and Max, 11 years old, whom she shared for their entire lives. They were the light and joy of her life beyond measure. She took them on every possible adventure in Santa Cruz. She gave them such wonderful memories to hold in their hearts. All the places they loved to go. All the parks, the walks at Big Basin, Roaring Camp train, the beach, always the wharf for breakfast, ice cream and special family dinners. Biking, hiking, and especially the picnics with Nana and Papa at the UCSC Agricultural Farm and Garden. We will miss her loving heart, her spirited sense of humor and her infectious smile and laugh. Sky was kind and showed empathy to anyone who needed help and to every creature great and small. Sky was a gifted pianist, sharing her original music on facebook with family and friends. She had volunteered her music at a senior home in Santa Cruz. They appreciated her music very much. Sky was an amazing artist. Her family will treasure her beautiful cards and paintings given to family. Sky was born in Mt. View and grew up in San Jose. Sky graduated from Prospect High School in San Jose, Cabrillo College in Aptos and UCSC Santa Cruz. Sky is survived by her boys, Max and Levi, her Mother, Vivian, her Father Richard, her Sister Kelley, her Uncle Robert, Cousins Sonya (Shane) and Travis (Samantha), her Uncle Konstantin, (Tricia) Cousins Senya and Hollis, her Aunt Judy, Cousins Teri and Cyndi. Because of the pandemic a private family service will be held on April 14th at 11:30 A.M. at St Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church in Saratoga. Your thoughtfulness, your kindness, your action for others can be a tribute to Sky. Please join us on April 14th at 11:30 A.M. with your thoughts and prayers in your remembrance of Sky as you shelter in place.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 11, 2020