|
|
Kip Kint
May 6, 1935 - July 18, 2019
Nampa, Idaho
Kip was born in Alameda, California to Alma and Kip Kint on May 6, 1935 and passed on July 18, 2019 in Nampa, Idaho. He leaves behind his wife Bobbie Jo Kint, three children, Cindy Godin of Nampa, Idaho, Kip Kint Jr. of St. George, Utah and Theresa Hoermann of Longmont, Colorado. Also, his sister Shirley Russell of Santa Cruz, California. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
View the online memorial for Kip Kint
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on July 31, 2019