Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 888-5833
Resources
More Obituaries for Kip Kint
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kip Kint


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kip Kint Obituary
Kip Kint
May 6, 1935 - July 18, 2019
Nampa, Idaho
Kip was born in Alameda, California to Alma and Kip Kint on May 6, 1935 and passed on July 18, 2019 in Nampa, Idaho. He leaves behind his wife Bobbie Jo Kint, three children, Cindy Godin of Nampa, Idaho, Kip Kint Jr. of St. George, Utah and Theresa Hoermann of Longmont, Colorado. Also, his sister Shirley Russell of Santa Cruz, California. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren.


View the online memorial for Kip Kint
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now