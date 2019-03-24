|
Kris St Onge
3/8/51-2/18/19
Santa Cuz, CA
Kris Marvelle St Onge (Nee Welton) passed away peacefully on Monday February 18.
Born March 8 1951 in Pasadena CA. She graduated from Newark High School in 1968 and went onto nursing school at Ohlone College in Fremont.
Kris was a long time resident of Santa Cruz, CA. Working at Dominican Hospital for 28 years as an ICU nurse, Cath Lab nurse & Interventional Radiology nurse until her retirement in 2015.
She loved to travel and go dancing. But her family gave her the most joy.
She is survived by her brother Brian Welton and children Ryan, Lori & Mark. Grandchildren Ryleigh, Jaden, Michelle, Holly, Kayleigh, Jocelyn & Jason.
Services will be held on March 28 at 7:00pm at the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints. 220 Elk St, Santa Cruz. Please come early for a potluck and to share stories between 5:30-7:00.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019