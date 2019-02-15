Kurt Larsen

June 4, 1942 - Feb. 8, 2019

Santa Cruz

Kurt W. Larsen passed away Feb. 8, 2019 in his home, comforted by his family after a long illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sue Larsen, his daughters Karen Tracey and Lisa Evans, his grandchildren Michael Chiang, Cheyenne Tracey, Kaiya Evans, and Brady Evans, and his great-grandson Killian Tracey, his sister-in-law Mary Mitchell, and step-father Edwin Rimple. He was preceded in death by his mother Ellen Rimple.

Kurt was born June 4, 1942 in Odense, Denmark and spent his childhood in Denmark and later in France. He and his mother emigrated to America in 1956 and settled in Santa Clara, Calif. He attended Santa Clara High School where he was active in the student body government and the swim and water polo teams. He also attended San Jose State University.

Kurt was a participant in Volunteers In Service To America (VISTA) and worked with the poor who were struggling in Houston. The time spent in this service inspired his support of civil rights.

Kurt and Sue married in 1968 and settled in Santa Cruz where they were able to raise their girls and start a business.

In 1966 he built a 24' trimaran named Kaija in his parents' front yard. This lead to many newer and newer adventures. Larsen Sail Repair began in their one-car garage in 1972. Kurt had developed a love of craftsmanship, fostered by his step-father. Repairing, and then eventually building sails allowed him to combine two things he loved: sailing and building things. The repair business became Larsen Sails, a sail loft at the Santa Cruz Small Craft Harbor which then grew too large and needed to move to a larger facility. Kurt and Sue began making canopies for the motorsports industry, becoming the first company in the States to build them. Kurt was always trying to improve his products, he was an innovator, and is a legend in his field.

Kurt loved being involved in the sailing community, the auto racing community and then in the Rhododendron Society. He loved having friends over so he could give a tour of his garden. Because of his passions for sailing, racing and gardening, and even through his battle with cancer and going to dialysis, he and Sue were blessed to meet so many wonderful people and create lasting beautiful friendships. He will be dearly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held March 2, 2019 at 1:00 at Chaminade Resort in the Manresa Room, 1 Chaminade Lane, Santa Cruz, California, 95065. In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored by donations in Kurt's name to Hospice of Santa Cruz County (www.hospicesantacruz.org) or to the oncology department at PAMF (www.sutterhealth.donordrive.com).





View the online memorial for Kurt Larsen Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary