Lana Jayne PieriJan. 11, 1960 – Nov. 11, 2020Resident of MontereyOur dear Lana passed due to COVID-19. Born to Irene and Aldo Pieri, Lana grew up with her siblings in Minnesota, leaving in 1978 for sunny California. Lana always found solace in nature and animals; we hope you do too. She's remembered by many, her husband and daughter Jim and Rozene Enloe, her family, forever friends, coworkers, neighbors, and of course, her dog.Family services will be held after a resolution to COVID-19. In place of donations or flowers, we ask for donations to Pajaro Valley Loaves and Fishes.