|
|
Larry Reader
December 19, 1937 - September 27, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Larry Ralph Reader passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sept. 27th in Santa Cruz, Ca. At the age of 81.
A loving and devoted husband of 52 years to Beverly Reader and rarely left her side. Larry was a kind, gentle man of even temperament. Born and raised in Santa Cruz he made his home in the Pleasure Point area of Live Oak.
Survived by his wife Beverly, son Mark, daughter Cynthia, grandson's Eric and Sean and grandaughter Megan. All of Santa Cruz.
Brother's Wayne Reader of Medford, Oregon, Wallace Reader of Santa Cruz, Richard Reader of Sapulpa, Oklahoma. He was proceeded in death by his brother Phillip Reader of Santa Cruz.
Having a passion for sports, Larry was a mentor to several local Live Oak Little League players, as he was a coach for many years.
After retiring from the hotel business, Larry was a tax preparer and spent time in the company of his wife, enjoying walking his dogs, and his passion for sports.
Funeral services are planned for Saturday October 12, 2019 11:00 am at Oakwood Memorial Chapel 3301 Paul Sweet Road Santa Cruz with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. If you would like to offer condolences to Larry's Family, share your memories and light a candle in his honor please visit www.scmemorial.com
View the online memorial for Larry Reader
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019