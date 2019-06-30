Laura Kathleen Dana Jones

April 28, 1947 – June 11, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Laura Kathleen Dana passed away peacefully on June 11th after a long illness. She will be remembered for her bright smile, her warm heart and her zest for life.

Laura was born in St. Cloud, MN to Gwenith and James Stevens. She spent her youth in Missoula, MT, relocating to Southern California where she graduated from North Hollywood High School. She moved to Santa Cruz in 1966. She was an active member of the Santa Cruz community for more than 50 years.

She was a valued parent aide in the classrooms of her children and grandchildren, as well as den mother for numerous scout troops. She had an open door and open heart policy for family, friends, dogs and all who had the good fortune to know her. She loved holidays where loved ones gathered together. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and birthdays were always fun-filled and festive.

Laura volunteered in the Santa Cruz community for five decades. She was particularly proud to give her love and energy to Daisy, Mariposa House and the Literacy Program. She would often remark on the emotional boost she received from helping others. Laura loved the time she spent working as a travel agent, where she helped others realize their travel dreams.

Her hobbies included reading mysteries and romance novels; watching movies (her favorites including "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" and "Fiddler on the Roof"); hosting parties; finding any excuse to dine out; spending time with her friends, family, and dogs, travelling (especially to Kapalua, Maui and Bear Valley); and quilting. Laura loved to create quilts to celebrate special events in her loved ones' lives. She won first place at the county fair for a quilt she made with her granddaughter. One of her greatest joys was being Nonny to her grandchildren.

Laura is survived by her husband and love-of-her-life, Robert; her five children: Steve, Mike, Laurie, Chris and Dan; her brother, Matthew; multiple nieces and nephews; and her six grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of Laura's life in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please show your appreciation to your loved ones at every opportunity and volunteer or donate to the charities of your choice.

To send your condolences to Laura's family or share a memory or photo please visit www.scmemorial.com





