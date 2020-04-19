|
Laura Rigor
June 13, 1920 - April 11, 2020
Resident of Oakhurst
Laura (Laurie) Frances Rigor passed away on April 11, 2020, of natural causes. Her hometown was Aptos, Ca. She was born to Andrew and Lois Blossom of Stockton. She was raised with two sisters, Yvonne, Mignon and a brother, Andrew.
Laurie was preceded in death by her husband, Karl Lester Rigor, son, Karl Jr., and a daughter, Karen Baird.
Laurie was survived by her sons, Paul Rigor (Kathy) of Capitola, Steve Rigor of Aptos and daughter, Karla McLelan of Bremerton WA. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren.
Laurie studied at the University Of Pacific with a major in music. This is where she met the love of her life, Karl Lester Rigor. They were married December 22, 1940.
Laurie was a former concertmaster for the Santa Cruz Symphony where she played her violin. She was a private violin instructor, teaching many students including her grandchildren. Laurie played in a quartet for many special occasions in Santa Cruz county.
Besides her love of music, Laurie loved cooking, gardening, art and playing games with her fun loving friends.
Memorial services will be planned at a later date.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2020