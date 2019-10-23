|
Laurence Augusto Morotti
Aug. 19, 1934 – Oct. 20, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Laurence Morotti passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on October 20, 2019. He was 85. Born in Santa Cruz on August 19, 1934 in the Santa Cruz Hospital (now known as the old Dominican Hospital). He was one of two children born to Augusto and Argentina Morotti.
He grew up in Santa Cruz where he met and married Pat, a union that lasted 65 years. Lory worked for Granite Construction for 40 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt and fish. He was also an Oakland Raider and San Francisco Giants fan. But mostly he was a devoted husband and father and the most important thing to him was his family. He was characterized by his family as "Pappy".
He was survived by his wife, Pat Morotti; children, Rick Morotti of Santa Cruz, Steve Morotti and his wife Nancy of Gainesville, GA, Cheryl Filice and her husband Jim of Pacific Grove, CA, David and his wife Heather of Parker, CO; his sister, Josephine McGee of Santa Cruz; nine grandchildren, Nicole, Nick, Samantha, Christina, Maegan, Lauren, Nate, Stephanie and Jake; he is also survived by twelve great grandchildren and his many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 126 High St, Santa Cruz, CA on October 29, 2019 at 11:00 am. Arrangements are under the care of Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel. To express your condolences to Laurence's family please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to "YLI #95 or to Hospice of Santa Cruz County, 940 Disc Dr., Scotts Valley, CA 95066.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 23, 2019