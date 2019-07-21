Laurence John Azevedo

Feb. 10, 1944 - July 9, 2019

70 Year Resident of

Santa Cruz



A private committal has been held for Larry Azevedo who passed away at Dominican Hospital with his loving family at his bedside. Born in Turlock CA, he was 75 years old. Larry was born to John Azevedo and Mary Goncalves Azevedo. He attended Holy Cross Elementary School and graduated from Santa Cruz High School. He retired from the US Postal Service with a career that spanned 40 years in Santa Cruz.

Larry was an antique and classic car aficionado. His completed works included a 1935 Chevy Sedan and a 1941 Ford truck. He was a familiar face at many local car gatherings and was a longtime member of the Santa Cruz Steetsters.

Larry was a master woodworker and created beautiful pieces of furniture and decorative pieces for his friends and family. He will be sadly missed by all those he came to know. Larry lovingly shared his ideas and passions with others, and they are the benefactors of his knowledge and experience.

He is survived by his son Greg Azevedo of Santa Cruz, his former wife and friend, Maris Azevedo of Santa Cruz, his former step son Jeff Rogers, his sister, Edna Pritchard of Boulder Creek, and his brother, Edward Azevedo.

Any kind acts of charity can be made in his memory to California Grey Bears

2710 Chanticleer Ave. Santa Cruz, CA. 95065. A memorial will be held at a later date.





View the online memorial for Laurence John Azevedo Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on July 21, 2019