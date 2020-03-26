|
LaVerne Korte
August 29, 1928 – January 14, 2020
Santa Cruz
LaVerne passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, January 14, 2020, with her children by her side.
LaVerne's husband of 60 years and the love of her life, Bernard "Ben" Korte, died in 2012. LaVerne is survived by her sister Wanda Luken; her eleven children: Paula Korte, Lisa Sequeira (Ray), Greg Korte (Craig Bentz), Jill Korte, Doug Korte (Denise), Jeff Korte, Sharon Korte, Don Korte, John Korte, Gabrielle Korte (Sam Huynh), and Damien Korte; her five grandchildren: Benjamin Korte, Christopher Sequeira (Nicole), Elizabeth Sequeira, Bernard Huynh, and Colette Huynh; and two great-grandchildren: Alison Sequeira and Daniel Sequeira.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made on LaVerne's behalf to Hospice of Santa Cruz County.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2020