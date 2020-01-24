|
Lawrence (Larry) Bartholomew
July 14, 1956 - Dec. 21, 2019
Felton
Lawrence (Larry) Bartholomew, 63, died while out running in Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park on Saturday, December 21, near his home in Felton, CA. He was the youngest of his siblings, and is survived by his sister Linda Venable of Newberg, Oregon; brothers David Bartholomew of Oakland and Douglas Bartholomew of Milpitas. Larry graduated from Skyline High School in 1974 and from UC Santa Cruz in 1978. He had a very productive career as an engineer in thin film process development. He played clarinet in the Cabrillo College community band, and enjoyed bicycling, volleyball, and making pottery. Larry was a kind and thoughtful person who will be greatly missed by family & friends. No public memorial is planned.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 24, 2020