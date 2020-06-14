Lela Mae Shean
1929 - 2020
Lela Mae Shean
Apr. 18, 1929 ~ May 28, 2020
Kansas City
Lela Mae Shean passed away peacefully on May 28th in Kansas City, MO., with her daughter Theresa by her side. She was 91 years young although she never admitted to being over 39. Lela was born on April 18, 1929, in Jacksboro, TX. In her teen years, she and the family moved to San Francisco, CA. After World War II, she met her husband-to-be Charlie Shean. After a short courtship, they married and moved to Stockton, CA., where Charlie went to work for the San Joaquin County as their Human Resources Director. They had three children, Ed born in 1950, Theresa in 1953, and Larry in 1954.
In the early 50s, the family would beat the heat of Stockton and visit Seabright Beach, then called Castle Beach, where their friends had a summer home a stone's throw away from the castle. In 1958 the Shean family moved to Santa Cruz, CA., as Charlie started a new job as Santa Cruz County HR Director. They raised their three children in Santa Cruz without the congestion and crowds there are today. Lela had many great stories about their life and adventures in Santa Cruz and the surrounding area.
Lela was a court reporter and legal secretary until she was 78 years old. She had a keen curiosity and was a gifted grammarian. She had many interests which included loving birds and nature, watching old western movies on TV, and eating her favorite Spumoni ice cream.
Lela lived independently in Kansas City, MO., for the last ten years. She continued to drive her white 1991 Ford Mustang. She loved picking out gifts for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a woman of strong faith who loved being around family and friends.
We are comforted to know she will be watching us from Heaven, and thankful for all our wonderful times and memories. May she rest in peace.


View the online memorial for Lela Mae Shean



Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
222 E Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-6371
