Leo J. Bargiacchi

Mar. 8, 1922 - Feb. 2, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Leo Bargiacchi, longtime resident of Santa Cruz passed away on Feburary 2, 2019, at the age of 96. He was born in Lucca Italy, the son of Pietro and Ida Bargiacchi. He came to Santa Cruz at the age of 6. He attended local schools and was a graduate of Santa Cruz High School.

He spent his life working on the north coast near Davenport as a Brussel Sprout farmer, retiring at the age of 70.

Following his retirement he enjoyed vegetable gardening and had plot of land that he tended at the Community Garden on Trescony Street. He also enjoyed playing Pedro and later Texas Holdem with his friends at Dominican Oaks.

He was a devout member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. He was also a long time member of the Marconi Club, Italian Catholic Federation, Sons of Italy, SIRS and a life member of the Santa Cruz Elks Lodge. After retirement, Leo enjoyed traveling with the Marconi Club.

He is survived by his daughter, Lynn York and her husband, Kyle York; grandson, Alex York; granddaughter, Adrianna York and his sister, Flora Anecito. He was preceded in death by his wife, Clotilde Bargiacchi in 1998 and his son, Gary Bargiacchi in 2010.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, 126 High St., Santa Cruz, CA on Monday February 11, 2019 at 10:00 am. A vigil prayer service will be held at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel, 1050 Cayuga St., Santa Cruz, CA on Sunday February 10, 2019 at 6:00 pm. Viewing hours will be at the funeral home chapel on Sunday from 3:00 pm to 6:00pm. He will be laid to rest at Santa Cruz Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Dominican Hospital Foundation, 1555 Soquel Dr., Santa Cruz, CA 95065.

To express your condolence or share a remembrance with Leo's family, please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com.





View the online memorial for Leo J. Bargiacchi Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary