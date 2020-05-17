Leo Stefani
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leo Stefani
March 24, 1928 - Jan. 21, 2020
Santa Cruz
Leo was born to Eduardo and Mennina Stefani in Santa Cruz at the Sisters Hospital on West Cliff Dr. He was the youngest of their 6 children. They lived together on a ranch near Davenport until Mennina passed away when Leo was 5 years old. After that he lived with different families in various cities from California to Oregon.
A few days before his 18th birthday in 1946 Leo enlisted in the Army. He was stationed in Germany where he worked as an MP until his discharge in 1949.
He returned to Santa Cruz and married Shirley Olivas. They had a son, Michael.
Leo re-enlisted in the Army and served in the Korean War. He and Shirley divorced during his time in Korea.
He came back to Santa Cruz and married Mary Lu Moore in 1953. They had three children Sherry, Greg and Fred. They separated in 1958.
Leo lived a life of adventure all over the world, from his military service to his work overseas as a chef in Africa and Vietnam. He was the head chef at many well known restaurants in the Santa Cruz area including The Colonial Inn and Adolphs Restaurant on Water St.
Millions of raviolis later…
Leo married Eva Samuels in 1983. Eva had two daughters from a previous marriage, Randi and Rachael.
They were married for 34 years until Eva passed away in 2017. Leo and Eva bought a home on Plymouth St in 1984. They loved to entertain and encouraged family and friends to stop by anytime and enjoy good food, a glass of wine or a cocktail and lively conversation.
Leo died peacefully of natural causes at Dominican hospital. His son Fred was by his side along with Randi and Fred's family. He is survived by all four of his children, eight grand children and seventeen great grand children.
We love you and we miss you. Rest in Peace Dad.


View the online memorial for Leo Stefani

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved