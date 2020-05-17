Leo StefaniMarch 24, 1928 - Jan. 21, 2020Santa CruzLeo was born to Eduardo and Mennina Stefani in Santa Cruz at the Sisters Hospital on West Cliff Dr. He was the youngest of their 6 children. They lived together on a ranch near Davenport until Mennina passed away when Leo was 5 years old. After that he lived with different families in various cities from California to Oregon.A few days before his 18th birthday in 1946 Leo enlisted in the Army. He was stationed in Germany where he worked as an MP until his discharge in 1949.He returned to Santa Cruz and married Shirley Olivas. They had a son, Michael.Leo re-enlisted in the Army and served in the Korean War. He and Shirley divorced during his time in Korea.He came back to Santa Cruz and married Mary Lu Moore in 1953. They had three children Sherry, Greg and Fred. They separated in 1958.Leo lived a life of adventure all over the world, from his military service to his work overseas as a chef in Africa and Vietnam. He was the head chef at many well known restaurants in the Santa Cruz area including The Colonial Inn and Adolphs Restaurant on Water St.Millions of raviolis later…Leo married Eva Samuels in 1983. Eva had two daughters from a previous marriage, Randi and Rachael.They were married for 34 years until Eva passed away in 2017. Leo and Eva bought a home on Plymouth St in 1984. They loved to entertain and encouraged family and friends to stop by anytime and enjoy good food, a glass of wine or a cocktail and lively conversation.Leo died peacefully of natural causes at Dominican hospital. His son Fred was by his side along with Randi and Fred's family. He is survived by all four of his children, eight grand children and seventeen great grand children.We love you and we miss you. Rest in Peace Dad.