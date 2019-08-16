|
|
Leonard James Negro
May 15, 1950-July 24, 2019
Santa Cruz
Leonard was oldest of four children, born in Santa Cruz, CA, to Ernest and Barbara Negro. His family ran Valley View Dairy, of Soquel. Leonard's uncle and father served as chief and assistant chief of the Soquel Volunteer Fire Department. Leonard joined the department as a volunteer as soon as he was old enough, at age 16, responding to emergencies directly from school. In 1968, after graduating Soquel High School, he was a seasonal firefighter for CDF (now CalFIRE).
Leonard then served in the Air Force, including a tour in Vietnam. He was discharged in 1973, and served in the Air Force Reserve until 1975. Leonard drove a forklift at Lipton, and did construction work, all while continuing as a volunteer firefighter. He met his wife, Susan Blackmun Negro in 1977 and they were married in 1978. Leonard became a fulltime firefighter at the Soquel Fire Department in 1981, and was soon promoted to Captain. Leonard was a Christian, who faithfully served both his country and his community.
Besides helping others, he enjoyed the outdoors, including fishing, hunting, and exploring. He regularly walked with friends at the beach. He was friendly, and seemed to know everyone. Leonard especially loved his immediate and extended families, along with his "fire family." Leonard and Susan raised two children, Derek and Dana Negro. Spendng time with them, and with Dana's dog, Stella, were favorite times. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, 8/25, at 2:00 p.m. at the Cabrillo Horticulture Center, at the top of the Cabrillo campus. Parking is limited. It's recommended to carpool, drop-off, or park in lot G, below the center.
View the online memorial for Leonard James Negro
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2019