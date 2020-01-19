|
Leonard Nyberg
May 26, 1946 ~ January 8, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Leonard, aka The Freeway, Leonardo, Len Len, Lenny and Dad.
Leonard lived in Santa Cruz almost all his life making a positive impact on anyone lucky enough to know him. People from all walks of life were drawn to him for his kind, friendly disposition, and great sense of humor. Just being around him made you want to be a better person. His curiosity and interest in everything, along with his take on life, added endless hours of entertainment among family and friends. Leonard can be summed up in one sentence. He was a good man. He will be sorely missed.
Leonard was in the Military from 1966-1968 and always said that it was the best thing he could have done. He carried many of the qualities instilled in the Army into his personal life. He was the consummate gentleman and Boy Scout, always prepared for anything.
After the service, Leonard got a job with the City of Santa Cruz Public Works running heavy equipment. He retired as the Public Works Superintendent after over 30 years.
During these years, he also played softball 4 or 5 nights a week for the City League Parks and Rec. For more than 25 years, he was a feared pitcher with a wicked pitch, playing till the age of 55 with guys in their 30s. He was voted MVP multiple times, with his team winning many championships.
Once retired from the City and softball, Leonard put his people skills and gift of gab to work at Pebble Beach Golf Course as Tee Captain and Marshall.
He loved working there. He was always there with a smile and a welcoming lecture on the rules at Pebble.
He loved playing golf, especially with his "Sandbagger" buddies as well as many other friends throughout the years. He did get a hole in one once and always spoke about his game in the 3rd person.
Leonard is survived by his loving Partner Doris Crytzer, Daughter Debby Hogan-Holderman (David) Son, Steve Nyberg (Tina Carini,) his grandchildren, Micha Hogan, Colby Nyberg, Michael Dawson, Sister Charlene Ferman (Peyton), and many nieces and nephews, special friends Nolan and Sherry Sparks, and so many, many other wonderful friends.
The Celebration of Leonard's life will be held on January 24th from 1pm-4pm at the Coconut Grove Sunroom, 400 Beach St, Santa Cruz. 95060.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 19, 2020