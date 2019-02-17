Leslie Ann Endicott

April 19, 1952 - January 17, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Leslie Ann Endicott passed away on January 17, 2019, in Santa Cruz, California. Leslie was diagnosed with ALS over two years ago, and soon afterwards moved from Oakland to Santa Cruz to live with her sister Sara Allshouse and brother-in-law Steve Allshouse. Leslie was an editor with VIA magazine for 18 years, where she was highly respected for her online acumen. Before that she had worked as an editor at Stanford Alumni magazine, and previous to that spent many years as a high school teacher. She loved traveling, nature, hiking and birdwatching. She had a wonderful sense of humor that never left her during the darkest days of her fight with ALS. She also had a great sense of adventure. Soon after she was diagnosed, she immediately made plans to go on a Safari to Africa, and subsequently visited Costa Rica and the Great Basin. A truly kind, compassionate and caring person, she had the ability to enjoy simple pleasures, while at the same time challenging her mind with college course work and voluminous reading. Her courage and tenacity in dealing with the hardship of ALS was heroic. Leslie will be lovingly remembered by her sisters; Carol Endicott, Dawn MacLaughlin, Sara Allshouse and brother-in-law Steve Allshouse. She will also forever be remembered by her nieces, Geraldine Cooper, Ida Rencher, and by nephews, Eric Grijalva, Matthew MacLaughlin, as well as great nieces and nephews, Owen and Max Cooper, Alexis and Madison MacLaughlin, Ariana Grijalva, Evelyn and Manoa Rencher. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, February 23rd at Oakwood Memorial Chapel, 3301 Paul Sweet Road in Santa Cruz. If you would like to offer condolences to Leslie's family, share your memories (or photos) or light a candle in her honor, please visit www.scmemorial.com.





