Leslie Breedlove-Lyons
September 10, 1977 - August 4, 2019
Coos Bay, Oregon
Leslie Breedlove-Lyons passed away unexpectedly, in Coos Bay Oregon, on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
Leslie was born in San Jose, and moved with her family to Santa Cruz when she was four. She attended York High School in Monterey and took classes at CSUMB and Cabrillo College. Leslie moved to Coos Bay Oregon in 2001 where she lived with her devoted husband, Chris Miller. Leslie worked as a Certified Nurses Assistant (CNA), she enjoyed her work and was particularly good with "Grumpy" people.
Leslie is survived by her husband, Chris Miller, brother-in-law Paul Miller and stepdaughter Jennesy Miller and father and mother, Kenneth Lyons and Rosemary Breedlove.
Leslie's family and friends were her "riches", she was keenly perceptive and most always playful. Leslie's loving friends and extended family, Holly Schirrmacher, god-daughter Lilly Sowden and Grace Sowden grieve her passing.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019