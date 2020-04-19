|
Leslie Dean
January 14th, 1953 -
March 30th, 2020
Felton, Ca.
Leslie Kathleen (Moorman) Dean passed away peacefully, March 30th, 2020 at her home in Felton, CA. She was born January 14th, 1953 in Salem, OR and is preceded in death by her parents Toni & Don, and her son Matthew.
Leslie spent many years caring for the children of others, whether in her home, or with Kids Klub Santa Cruz. She then became an office administrator for Young Chiropractic in Ben Lomond, where she worked until retirement.
She enjoyed spending time in the sun, camping with her family and road trips with her husband. Many hours were spent gardening in her yard, which always seemed to have flowers blooming. She loved cooking and baking, especially for her family & friends during the Holidays, and caring for her Grand Niece.
She had a smile that lit up any room, gave the best hugs and was loved by everyone who knew her. Leslie is survived by her loving Husband of 44 years Steve Dean, Daughter Rachel & Son Stevie, as well as her Stepmom Jean, 9 siblings, numerous nieces & nephews, as well as a large extended family who will all miss her dearly.
