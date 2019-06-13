Leslie Elizabeth Robinson

12/25/1926 to 6/6/2019

Chico, CA

Leslie passed away peacefully in Chico, California at the age of 92. Leslie was very well supported and loved by her family members during her gradual decline. Leslie was born in Richman Hill, New York, Christmas day December 25, 1926. Leslie was an only child. Leslie came to California at an early age with her family members and resided in the Los Angeles area. Leslie graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles and later went into the architectural field of drafting. Leslie met her husband, Craig Robinson, (who preceded her in death by three months) of 57 years and later resided in Ben Lomond California for 34 years. Leslie was an active member of St Andrew's Episcopal Church of Ben Lomond. Leslie worked hand in hand and was an integral part with her husband Craig who was the owner, publisher and editor of the Valley Press from 1962 to 1979. Leslie enjoyed motor home traveling, visiting and backpacking National parks and golf. She leaves behind son, John Robinson (Boulder Creek), daughter, Laurel Robinson (Ben Lomond) and daughter, Kristin Pankhurst (Chico), 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.

A small graveside service will be held Monday, June 17th at 1:00pm at the Felton Cemetery, 449 Felton Empire Rd. Felton, Ca. The friends of Leslie are welcome to attend.





