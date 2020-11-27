Les and I met at the golf course more than 20 years ago and we’ve been friends ever since. He was my oldest friend. I spent more time with Les over these last 20 years than anyone besides maybe my family. His influence has imprinted on every part of my life. My taste in music, the way I understand sports, the way I play games, and the hobbies I enjoy - they all have been influenced and colored by Les. From the first time we played golf together he gave me something to chase, something to aspire to. I remember I had never met anyone who could play like he did and it motivated me to get better every day. He taught me a lot about golf, and about the value of family. I’ve always been the kind of person to look for deeper meaning in things, but Les taught me the importance of appreciating things for what they were in the present moment of time. It will be impossible for me to ever forget Les. So many of the places I’ve gone and the people I know are a direct result of his introduction. He was a shepherd for me in so many ways as we were growing up. I will miss him in the future more than I can imagine. I know a day will come when something will happen and the only thing I will want is to talk about it with my friend, Les. It’s not that I need to know what he would say, I knew him well enough to know exactly what he would say, but it’s that I’ll miss the comfort that would come in hearing him say it.

My deepest condolences to John, Gail, and Chris. I’m so sorry for your loss.

Ryan

Friend