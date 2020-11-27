1/2
Leslie Stephen Teuteberg
1984 - 2020
Leslie Stephen Teuteberg
May 18, 1984 ~ Nov. 19, 2020
Royal Oaks, CA
Les was taken from us too soon in a tragic automobile accident. Les was born in Carson City, NV, and at the age of eight months, moved with his family to Aptos, California. Shortly after, the family moved to their lifelong home in Watsonville (Royal Oaks). Les attended Good Shepherd Catholic School and Monte Vista Christian School, where he graduated in 2002. Following graduation, he attended San Jose State, Cabrillo College, and Cal State East Bay.
Les was always a consummate lover of sports, excelling particularly in Golf and Baseball. After playing on teams through High School and College, he went on to become a Golf Professional. His love of the game led him to work in all facets of Golf.
Les was known for his devotion to work and his friends. His work ethic was unmatched, and everyone who knew him felt the love from his enormous heart. Les is survived by his parents, John and Gail Teuteberg, and his brother Christopher at the family residence in Royal Oaks. He also leaves behind numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and a countless number of lifelong friends. Les' family would like to express the outpouring of love and support from friends and relatives. He will be sorely missed but will forever live in our hearts and minds.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Tee-Monterey County 1551 Beacon Hill Drive, Salinas, CA. 93905. The family plans to have a celebration of his life at a later date.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
222 E Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-6371
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
November 25, 2020
Les and I met at the golf course more than 20 years ago and we’ve been friends ever since. He was my oldest friend. I spent more time with Les over these last 20 years than anyone besides maybe my family. His influence has imprinted on every part of my life. My taste in music, the way I understand sports, the way I play games, and the hobbies I enjoy - they all have been influenced and colored by Les. From the first time we played golf together he gave me something to chase, something to aspire to. I remember I had never met anyone who could play like he did and it motivated me to get better every day. He taught me a lot about golf, and about the value of family. I’ve always been the kind of person to look for deeper meaning in things, but Les taught me the importance of appreciating things for what they were in the present moment of time. It will be impossible for me to ever forget Les. So many of the places I’ve gone and the people I know are a direct result of his introduction. He was a shepherd for me in so many ways as we were growing up. I will miss him in the future more than I can imagine. I know a day will come when something will happen and the only thing I will want is to talk about it with my friend, Les. It’s not that I need to know what he would say, I knew him well enough to know exactly what he would say, but it’s that I’ll miss the comfort that would come in hearing him say it.
My deepest condolences to John, Gail, and Chris. I’m so sorry for your loss.
Ryan
Friend
November 25, 2020
Ah, Les- why did you go so soon? You always gave us so much love. We will carry you in our hearts forever. Love you always,
Aunt Cathy
Cathy Marino
Family
November 24, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the Teuteberg family for their loss. May God comfort you during this time of grief.
Ester Beri
November 24, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
