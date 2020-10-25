Leticia Villanueva ZamoraOctober 22, 1956 - October 14, 2020Native of the PhilippinesA Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Santa Cruz on November 7, for Letty Zamora who passed away at Dominican Hospital six days before her 64th birthday. Her beloved family was at her bedside when she passed.Born in the Philippines, she moved to the United States in 1989 and has been a resident of Santa Cruz County for the past 30 years. Letty was first employed with Plantronics, and then worked for Silicon Systems. For the past 18 years,, she was a certified HIMO Dialysis Technician with Satellite Dialysis in Watsonville. She leaves many dear friends, colleagues, and patients who will truly miss her devotion to them and caring manner.Leticia attended Shrine of St. Joseph's Guardian of the Redeemer Catholic Church in Santa Cruz. She and her loving husband were active member of Couples for Christ Handmaids, and weekly attendees of the 7 p.m. Novena whenever available. Letty was very proud of her Filipino heritage and her involvement with the Filipino American Community in Santa Cruz.She leaves her husband of 27 years, Domingo Zamora of Watsonville, her sisters, Rufina Ofrancia of Santa Cruz, Erlinda Villanueva and Ester Mercader of the Philippines. She also leaves her brother Guillermo Villanueva of the Philippines and a host of loving nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her sister Sylvia Magcuyao in 2015.Letty's family would like to extend their deepest thanks and appreciation to her doctors, nurses, physical therapists, pharmacists, social workers, certified nursing assistants, housekeepers and all who assisted her in the Dominican Hospital along with her prayer warriors who devotedly prayed for her.The mass will be held at Shrine of St. Joseph Guardian of the Redeemer (544 West Cliff Drive) in Santa Cruz on Saturday November 7th at 3 p.m.