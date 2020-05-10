Linda BryerJune 4, 1947 - April 25, 2020Scotts ValleyLinda "Roxanne" Bryer died at Dominican Hospital on April 25, 2020 in Santa Cruz, CA due to complications of pancreatic cancer. She was ageless.Ms. Bryer was born in Newark, NJ to her parents, Ben and Anne Levine. She graduated from Trenton State University with a double degree in English and Theatre. She studied Advertising and Public Relations at New York University. She began her career in advertising on Madison Ave, NY. She married Steven Bryer in 1971. They moved to Santa Cruz, CA in 1972. She was a real entrepreneur who owned an advertising and PR firm for 30 years focusing on the Natural Health Industry. She founded Matisse & Merlot Painting parties. Invented and patented the Ci-Garage. She was a published author and volunteered at many organizations.Her two favorite passions were doting on her only child, Liana, and singing R&B/Rock with local bands. She was kind, strong, vivacious, brilliant, creative, generous, innately humorous, inspiring, optimistic, loving and nurturing with an indefatigable spirit. She touched so many people's lives and the world is now a dimmer place without her vibrant energy.She is survived by her daughter, Liana Bryer, of San Jose, CA, sister Barbara, and brother Michael.