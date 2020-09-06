Linda Doreen MeeksNovember 9, 1947 - August 21, 2020A Longtime resident of Aptos, CaLinda Meeks, 72, passed away unexpectedly in her home with her husband and daughter nearby. She was born in Harrison, Arkansas to Jessie and Kenneth Yearsley. She had two younger sisters, Renne and Rhonda. The family moved to Seward, Alaska, and later to Anchorage. Linda attended Anchorage High School where she was a cheerleader and a gymnast. She met Jim Meeks and they married when Linda was sixteen years old. She worked as a secretary before Jim and Linda started a head shop, The Aquarian Age. Linda sewed and sold custom-made clothing for their store. She also cleaned airplanes during the Vietnam War. It wasn't long before Linda gave birth to their son, Jimmy. In 1975, they moved to Santa Cruz, California, where Linda worked as the office manager for the couple's business, New Morning Group Homes. Later she worked as a secretary for Santa Cruz Pulmonary Medical Group, enjoying about ten years working closely with office staff and patients. In 1995, Linda and Jim adopted their niece, Vanessa Yearsley, whom they raised as their own child. They encouraged her vocal studies as she obtained a vocal performance degree from Cal State Fullerton after studying intensively at Cabrillo College. Linda's hobbies included sewing, flower arranging, gardening, reading, painting with watercolors, embroidery design, and traveling. Linda and Jim traveled to Jamaica and Hawaii, making many friends along the way. They enjoyed their frequent trips to Jamaica where they became apart of the reggae music scene and the local culture. Friends described Linda as the kindest person they knew, gentle, soft, creative, and selfless. Her heart was beautiful for the way she treated others, including the countless group home boys she mothered and counseled. She was a prominent figure in the Narcotics Anonymous community of Santa Cruz, helping many on their road to recovery. She was always quick to introduce herself and shake a newcomer's hand. Linda is survived by Jim Meeks, her husband of 56 years; and son and daughter, Jimmy and Vanessa. Linda was close to Jim's brother Richard and his wife, Debbie of Bakersfield, CA; and his sister, Diane, and her husband, James of Louisville, KY. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the family's Go Fund Me at "The Cremation of Linda Meeks" to help defray funeral expenses. A memorial service will be held later due to social distancing requirements of the pandemic.