Linda ItaliaApril 17, 1975 - May 5, 2020Resident of Santa CruzA private committal is arranged for Linda Italia, who passed away at Stanford Hospital following a year-long battle with heart and lung disease. Born in Sicily, Italy, she was 45 years old.Linda came to the U.S.A. with her family as a two-month-old infant and was raised in New Jersey until age 3 and in California since age 3. She graduated from Soquel High School and earned her Associate's Degree from Cabrillo College.Linda loved art, cooking, camping, and weekend getaways with friends and family. Deeply faithful, she also led Bible study groups and volunteered to help persons with mental disabilities. Her family will always cherish the many memories of Linda's kindness with everyone and her positive attitude in life while coping with her own health challenges. She was loved by her many friends and her family and will be dearly missed.Linda is survived by her mother, Maria Italia of Santa Cruz, her brothers Marco and Maurizio and family, and her sister Loredana.Any kind acts of charity can be made in her memory to Twin Lakes Church in Aptos.